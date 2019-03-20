Daytime Emmy Awards 2019: The Complete List of Nominations

by Alyssa Morin | Wed., Mar. 20, 2019 3:26 PM

Just when you thought awards season was over, the 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards list of nominees are announced!

That's right, on Sunday, May 5, pop culture lovers will celebrate daytime TV's greatest. Moreover, the star-studded ceremony is nominated celebrity faves, like Kelly Ripa, Ellen DeGeneres, Steve HarveyRyan SeacrestMarci Miller and so many more.

With that said, many TV classics are also nominated this year, including Family Feud, Days of Our Lives, Sesame Street and The View. Even if these daytime series' aren't your cup of tea, TV fanatics still have time to catch up and watch some of the nominated celebs, programs and shows .

The star-studded event will be held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Southern California with many of TV's greatest in attendance.

To see the full list of shows, hosts and programs that will go head-to-head with each other at daytime TV's biggest night of the year, check out the nominations list below.

Photos

2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet Fashion

Without further ado, here are the 2019 nominees:

&amp;lt;i&amp;gt;Sesame Street&amp;lt;/i&amp;gt; Parody of &amp;quot;Despacito&amp;quot;

Sesame Workshop

Outstanding Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series

After Forever

The Bay The Series

Giants

The New 30

Youth & Consequences

Outstanding Preschool Children’s Series

The Big Fun Crafty Show

Dino Dana

Miss Persona

Sesame Street

Snug's House

Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series

American Ninja Warrior Junior

Chicken Soup for The Soul's Hidden Heroes

Odd Squad

Top Chef Junior

The Who Was? Show

Outstanding Short Format Children’s Program 

Canticos

Nickelodeon Nick Jr Block Party: Quest for the Golden Cube

Nick Jr Color Song: RED

Sesame Street: Elmo’s Food Rap Battle

Sesame Street: A Rainbow Kind of Day

Outstanding Preschool Children’s Animated Series

Ask the StoryBots

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood

Elena of Avalor

Esme & Roy

Muppet Babies

Tumble Leaf

Outstanding Children’s Animated Series

Disney Mickey Mouse

Hilda

The Loud House

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Welcome to the Wayne

Outstanding Special Class Animated Program

Crow: The Legend

DuckTales: The Shadow War!

PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups

Tumble Leaf Halloween Special

Watership Down

Outstanding Educational or Informational Series 

Mind Field

SciGirls

Weird But True

The Wildlife Docs

Xploration Awesome Planet

Outstanding Culinary Program

Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro

Cook's Country

Eat. Race. Win.

Giada Entertains

Lidia's Kitchen

Valerie's Home Cooking

Outstanding Game Show

Family Feud

Jeopardy!

Let's Make a Deal

The Price Is Right

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Celebrity Family Feud

ABC/Byron Cohen

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

Couples Court with the Cutlers

Judge Judy

Judge Mathis

Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court

The People's Court

Outstanding Lifestyle Program

Ask This Old House

George to the Rescue

Home Made Simple with Laila Ali

Naturally, Danny Seo

This Old House

Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program

Born to Explore with Richard Wiese

F2 Finding Football

Jack Hanna's Into the Wild

Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin

Rock the Park

Samantha Brown's Places To Love

Outstanding Morning Program

CBS Sunday Morning

CBS This Morning

Good Morning America

Today Show

Outstanding Morning Program in Spanish

Despierta America

Nuestro Mundo

Un Nuevo Dia

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

Access Live

The Dr. Oz Show

Rachael Ray

Red Table Talk

Today Show with Kathie Lee & Hoda

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

A Little Help with Carol Burnett

The Real

The Talk

The View

Outstanding Entertainment Program in Spanish

Destinos

Dr. Juan

El Gordo y la Flaca

Six Dreams

Suelta la sopa

Outstanding Entertainment News Program

Access

DailyMailTV

Entertainment Tonight

Extra

Inside Edition

Colton Underwood, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Outstanding Special Class Series

Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter

Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan

Mysteries & Scandals

To Life: How Israeli Volunteers Are Changing the World

Variety Studio: Actors on Actors

Working in the Theatre

Outstanding Special Class Special

Light in the Water

A Long Road to Freedom: The Advocate Celebrates 50 Years

92nd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Quiet Heroes

Super Soul Sunday: Oprah’s Book Club: Freedom After 30 Years on Death Row

Outstanding Special Class—Short Format Daytime Program

Blank Wall Overhaul Blueprint Food Interrupted

Momsplaining

Treatment Box Truth Initiative Watchtower

Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program

Ask the StoryBots

Crow: The Legend Baobab Studios Esme & Roy

92nd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Space Explorers

Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement – Topical

American Ninja Warrior Junior - Premiere

The Ellen DeGeneres Show – 60th Birthday

Lifetime’s 24th Annual Stop Breast Cancer For Life Campaign

The Star Wars Show – Arrested Development: Star Wars with Ron Howard

Thank Your Hero – Quiet Heroes

The View – Joy’s 20 Year Anniversary

Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement – Brand Image Campaign – Network or Program

Black History Month Campaign

DreamWorks Spirit Riding Free – Seasons 5 and 7

Nickelodeon - Pride Month

Women’s History Month Campaign

The Young and the Restless – 45th Anniversary

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Marci Miller, as Abigail Deveraux DiMera Days of Our Lives

Heather Tom, as Katie Logan The Bold and the Beautiful

Maura West, as Ava Jerome General Hospital

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, as Steffy Forrester The Bold and the Beautiful 

Laura Wright, as Carly Corinthos General Hospital

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Maurice Benard, as Sonny Corinthos General Hospital 

Peter Bergman, as Jack Abbott The Young and the Restless 

Tyler Christopher, as Stefan DiMera Days of Our Lives

Billy Flynn, as Chad DiMera Days of Our Lives 

Jon Lindstrom, as Ryan/Kevin Collins General Hospital

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Kassie DePaiva, as Eve Donovan Days of Our Lives 

Linsey Godfrey, as Sarah Horton Days of Our Lives

Martha Madison, as Belle Black Days of Our Lives

Beth Maitland, as Traci Abbott The Young and the Restless 

Mishael Morgan, as Hilary Curtis The Young and the Restless 

Vernee Watson, as Stella Henry General Hospital

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Max Gail, as Mike Corbin General Hospital

Bryton James, as Devon Hamilton The Young and the Restless 

Eric Martsolf, as Brady Black Days of Our Lives 

Greg Rikaart, as Leo Stark Days of Our Lives 

Dominic Zamprogna, as Dante Falconeri General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

CBS

Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series

Hayley Erin, as Kiki Jerome General Hospital 

Olivia Rose Keegan, as Claire Brady Days of Our Lives 

Victoria Konefal, as Ciara Brady Days of Our Lives

Chloe Lanier, as Nelle Benson General Hospital

Eden McCoy, as Josslyn Jacks General Hospital

Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series

Lucas Adams, as Tripp Dalton Days of Our Lives

William Lipton, as Cameron Webber General Hospital

Kyler Pettis, as Theo Carver Days of Our Lives

Garren Stitt, as Oscar Nero General Hospital

Zach Tinker, as Fenmore Baldwin The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series

Philip Anthony-Rodriguez, as Miguel Garcia Days of Our Lives

Patricia Bethune, as Nurse Mary Pat General Hospital

Wayne Brady, as Dr. Reese Buckingham The Bold and the Beautiful

Kate Mansi, as Abigail Deveraux Days of Our Lives

Thaao Penghlis, as Andre DiMera Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Jade Harlow, as Lianna Ramos The Bay The Series

Vanessa Baden Kelly, as Journee Giants

Liana Liberato, as McKenna Brady Light as a Feather

Shanti Lowry, as Yolanda Rodriguez Bronx SIU

Liz Vassey, as Dr. Gillian Hunt Riley Parra

Edward Norton

Debby Wong/REX/Shutterstock

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Mitchell Anderson, as Jason Addams After Forever

Kristos Andrews, as Pete Garrett The Bay The Series

Kevin Spirtas, as Brian Stone After Forever

Brian White, as Jimmy Blue Bronx SIU

Wayne Wilcox, as Ray Only Children

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Crystal Lee Brown, as Tamera Giants

Erin Cherry, as Brenda After Forever

Cady Huffman, as Lisa After Forever

Carolyn Ratteray, as Caitlin Priest Riley Parra

Brianne Tju, as Alex Portnoy Light as a Feather 

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Ameer Baraka, as Darius Bronx SIU

Brandon Beemer, as Evan Blackwell The Bay The Series

Wil Lash, as Scott Taylor Anacostia

Sean Samuels, as Ade Giants

Terrence Terrell, as Kwasi Asamoah Giants

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Sean Patrick Flanery, as Ty Garrett The Bay The Series 

Anita Gillette, as Frannie After Forever

Lou Diamond Phillips, as Martin Conversations in L.A.

J. August Richards, as Andrew Prescott Giants

Kelsey Scott, as Sadiyah Siobahn Giants

Outstanding Performer in a Children’s, Family Viewing or Special Class Program

Bill Cobbs, as Mr. Hendrickson Dino Dana

Bret Green, as Preston Wainwright The Inspectors

Michela Luci, as Dana Dino Dana

Edward Norton, as Gary the Electronics Salesman Ask the StoryBots

Kimberly Persona, as Miss Persona Miss Persona

Hannah Vandenbygaart, as Vera ReBoot: The Guardian Code 

Jeopardy, Alex Trebek

CBS Television Distribution

Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program

Jay Baruchel, as Hiccup Dragons: Race to the Edge

Bob Bergen, as Porky Pig Wabbit - A Looney Tunes Production 

Chris Diamantopoulos, as Mickey Mouse Disney Mickey Mouse

Mark Hamill, as Old Jir, Caz Kulipari: Dream Walker

Marieve Herington, as Tilly Green Big City Greens

Ruth Negga, as Mother Angela's Christmas

Outstanding Performer in a Preschool Animated Program

Eric Bauza, as Fozzie Bear, Bunsen Honeydew, Mr. Statler Muppet Babies

Steve Buscemi, as Saloso Elena of Avalor

Devan Cohen, as Daniel Tiger Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood

Ben Diskin, as Gonzo, Rizzo Muppet Babies

Olivia Manning, as Dazzle Butterbean's Café

Outstanding Culinary Host

Giada De Laurentiis Giada Entertains

Molly Yeh Girl Meets Farm

Pati Jinich Pati's Mexican Table

Catherine Fulvio A Taste of Ireland: Ballyknocken Cookery School

Valerie Bertinelli Valerie's Home Cooking

Outstanding Daytime Talent in a Spanish Language Program

Guillermo Arduino, Anchor Encuentro

Elizabeth Hernandez Curiel, Correspondent El Gordo y la Flaca

Raul De Molina, Co-Host El Gordo y la Flaca

Gabriela Natale, Host SuperLatina with Gaby Natale

Alejandra Oraa, Co-Host Destinos

Outstanding Game Show Host

John Michael Higgins America Says

Alex Trebek Jeopardy!

Wayne Brady Let's Make a Deal

Pat Sajak Wheel of Fortune

Chris Harrison Who Wants To Be a Millionaire

Outstanding Host for a Lifestyle, Children’s or Special Class Program

Monique Coleman Gimme Mo

Mo Rocca The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation 

Jeff Corwin Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin

Samantha Brown Samantha Brown's Places To Love

Rob Strasberg, Treger Strasberg Welcome Home

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Dr. Mehmet Oz The Dr. Oz Show

Kellie Pickler, Ben Aaron Pickler and Ben

Steve Harvey Steve

Rachael Ray Rachael Ray

Kathie Lee Gifford, Hoda Kotb Today Show with Kathie Lee & Hoda

Ryan Seacrest, Kelly Ripa,

Instagram

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest LIVE with Kelly and Ryan

Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley The Real

Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Julie Chen The Talk

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman, Sara Haines The View 

Wendy Williams The Wendy Williams Show

Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful 

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Direction/Scenic Design for a Drama Series

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital 

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama Series

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Technical Team for a Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing for a Drama Series

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital 

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing for a Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Drama Series

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Costume Design for a Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

The Young and the Restless

Tamar Braxton,Tamera Mowry-Housley, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Adrienne Bailon, The Real

Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution

Outstanding Makeup for a Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless 

Outstanding Casting for an Animated Series or Special

DuckTales

Elena of Avalor

Esme & Roy

Muppet Babies

Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

Outstanding Writing for a Digital Drama Series

After Forever 

The Bay The Series

Conversations in L.A.

Giants

Light as a Feather

Outstanding Writing for a Preschool Animated Program

Ask the StoryBots

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood

Disney Doc McStuffins

Fancy Nancy

Peg+Cat

Outstanding Writing for an Animated Program

Angela's Christmas

Hilda

The Loud House

Tales of Arcadia: Trollhunters

Wild Kratts

Outstanding Writing for a Children's, Preschool Children's, Family Viewing

Dino Dana

Odd Squad

Odd Squad: World Turned Odd

Sesame Street

The Who Was? Show

Outstanding Writing Special Class

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation

The Royal Wedding Live with Cord and Tish! 

To Life: How Israeli Volunteers Are Changing the World

The 2018 Rose Parade Hosted by Cord & Tish

The Talk, Halloween 2018

CBS/The Talk

Outstanding Directing for a Digital Drama Series

After Forever A

The Bay The Series

Conversations in L.A. 

Giants

Light as a Feather

Outstanding Directing for an Animated Program

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle

Crow: The Legend Baobab Studios Hilda

Tales of Arcadia: Trollhunters

Watership Down

Outstanding Directing for a Preschool Animated Program

Ask the StoryBots

Fancy Nancy

Nella the Princess Knight 

Peg+Cat

Tumble Leaf 

Outstanding Directing for a Children's, Preschool Children's or Family Viewing Program

Dino Dana 

Free Rein

Mech-X4 

Odd Squad

Odd Squad: World Turned Odd 

Outstanding Directing for a Single Camera Lifestyle, Culinary, Travel or Educational and Informational Program

1st Look NBC Joseph Rosendo's Travelscope 

The Pioneer Woman

Samantha Brown's Places To Love

Weird But True 

Outstanding Directing for a Multiple Camera Lifestyle/Culinary or Educational and Informational

America's Test Kitchen

Cook's Country Home & Family

The Kitchen Food Network Milk Street 

Outstanding Directing for a Talk Show, Entertainment News or Morning Program

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

A Little Help with Carol Burnett

The Real

The Talk

The View 

Outstanding Directing for a Game Show

Family Feud

Jeopardy!

Let's Make a Deal

The Price Is Right

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire 

Outstanding Directing Special Class

The Gymkhana Files

Team United – Behind the Scenes: Superheroes

Time For Ilhan Fuse Watchtower 

Working in the Theatre 

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design

Dino Dana

The Ellen DeGeneres Show 

Odd Squad

Prince of Peoria

The Talk 

Tomorrow's World Today 

The Price is Right

YouTube

Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for a Live Action Program

DailyMailTV

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

Prince of Peoria

Six Dreams

The Who Was? Show

Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for an Animated Program

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle

Hilda

Little Big Awesome

Tales of Arcadia: 3Below

Watership Down

Outstanding Lighting Direction

Dino Dana 

Rachael Ray

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Inspectors

The Talk

Outstanding Technical Team

American Ninja Warrior Junior

CBS This Morning

The Ellen DeGeneres Show 

Jeopardy! 

The Price Is Right

Sesame Street

Outstanding Cinematography

The Gymkhana Files

Jack Hanna's Into the Wild

Mech-X4

The New Legends of Monkey

Tumble Leaf

Outstanding Single Camera Editing

Eat. Race. Win.

1st Look

Giada On The Beach

The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation

The Who Was? Show

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

Let's Make A Deal

The Price Is Right

Sesame Street

Top Chef Junior

Outstanding Live And Direct To Tape Sound Mixing

The Ellen DeGeneres Show 

Family Feud

Let's Make a Deal 

The Price Is Right

Steve 

Outstanding Sound Mixing

The Gymkhana Files

The New Legends Of Monkey

Reboot: The Guardian Code

Sesame Street

Six Dreams 

Outstanding Sound Mixing For An Animated Program

Angela's Christmas 

Crow: The Legend

Tales Of Arcadia: 3Below

Tales Of Arcadia: Trollhunters

Watership Down

Kelly Clarkson, 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

Eric Liebowitz/NBC

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Preschool Animated Program

Beat Bugs

PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups

Rusty Rivets

The Stinky & Dirty Show

Vampirina 

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Live Action Program

Dino Dana 

The New Legends Of Monkey

Sesame Street 

Six Dreams

The Who Was? Show 

Outstanding Sound Editing for an Animated Program

Big Hero 6: The Series

Lego DC Comic Super Hero The Flash

Tales of Arcadia: 3Below

Tales of Arcadia: Trollhunters

Watership Down

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Preschool Animated Program

Beat Bugs

Elena of Avalor

Let's Go Luna! 

The Stinky & Dirty Show

Vampirina

Outstanding Music Direction And Composition

Disney Mickey Mouse

Elena of Avalor

The Loud House

The Tom & Jerry Show

Watership Down

Outstanding Original Song

"You're the One" The Bold and the Beautiful 

"Goodbye" Days of Our Lives

"Beat of Your Heart" Giants 

"More Love" Giants

"We Believe" 92nd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

"How Could A Lie Feel So True" The Young and the Restless 

Outstanding Original Song In A Children's Or Animated Program

"Fallin' Like a Rock" Elena of Avalor

"For One and All" Disney Sofia the First

"Making a World With My Friend" Peg+Cat

"The Thrill of Invention" Peg+Cat

"You're All Number One Tonight!" Peg+Cat 

Outstanding Musical Performance In A Daytime Program

Ashley McBride "Girl Goin' Nowhere / American Scandal" CBS This Morning Saturday

Lindsey Stirling "Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy" LIVE With Kelly And Ryan

Ben Rector "Old Friends" Pickler And Ben

Adrienne Houghton, Israel Houghton "Secrets" The Real

Cast of The Band's Visit "Answer Me" Today Show

Outstanding Costume Design/Styling

The New Legends Of Monkey

Odd Squad

Raven's Home

Sesame Street

The Talk

Outstanding Hairstyling

Free Rein

LIVE With Kelly And Ryan

The Real

The Talk

The View

Outstanding Makeup

Aliens Ate My Homework

The Price Is Right

The Talk

The View 

Walk the Prank

