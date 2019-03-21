Tatcha's New Dewy Skin Cream Is an Instagram Filter IRL

If you're anything like us, you're a little over-the-top about your skincare.

For good reason though. A dedicated routine combined with the right products truly is the answer to slowing down the aging process. Yes, the right diet and other healthy habits all play a role, but sometimes, just sometimes you stumble upon a new product that changes the game. Enter: Tatcha's New Dewy Skin Cream.

We try new products on the regular around here, so believe us when we say this $68 cream is different. First off, the name intrigued us—who doesn't want dewy skin? That's always the goal. So as the final step in our nightly routine the next evening, we opened the chic purple jar to reveal a delicious looking pastel lavender cream packed to the top. Scent-wise, the all-natural fragrance of green tea and young bamboo is nice and low-key, not overwhelming by any means. We also love that it comes with a mini golden spoon attached to the lid so you can thoughtfully grab a pearl-sized amount of product without dunking you hand in the jar and making a mess.