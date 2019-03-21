Check Out the Best Slimes in Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards History

Are you ready to see stars get slimed!

The 2019 Kids' Choice Awards take place on Saturday and will feature your favorite—and perhaps, not so favorite—celebs getting covered in sticky green goo.

DJ Khaled is hosting the annual event. The list of celebs set to make appearances include Ariana Grande, Adam Sandler, Chris Pratt, Jason SudeikisTo All the Boys I Loved Before stars Noah Centineo and Lana Condor, Joey King, Caleb McLaughlin, Kiernan Shipka, Josh Peck, Aladdin's Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi ScottShazam!'s Zachary Levi, Asher Angel and Jack Dylan Grazer, plus Nickelodeon stars such as JoJo SiwaJace Norman, Scarlet Spencer and Owen Joyner.

In addition, Migos, who are nominated for their first Kids' Choice Award in the category of Favorite Music Group, are perform a medley of their hits.

Check out pics of celebs getting slimed at the Kids' Choice Awards over the years!

Laurie Hernandez, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2018, Slimed

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Laurie Hernandez

The Olympic gymnast get slimed at the 2018 awards!

Kids' Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Nickelodeon

Harrison Ford

It was 2008 when the screen icon took his first slime in stride. 

Kids' Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Nickelodeon

Jack Black

If there was anyone to make you laugh over slime, it's this guy. 

Kids' Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Nickelodeon

Halle Berry

The star didn't even have to leave her seat to get slimed at the 2012 show. 

Kids' Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Nickelodeon

Heidi Klum & Chris Colfer

The supermodel couldn't wipe away all of the slime. 

Kids' Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Nickelodeon

John Cena

The 2017 host got hit with a massive dose of slime. 

Kids' Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Nickelodeon

The Jonas Brothers

It was a sea of slime for the Jonas Brothers and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at the 2009 show. 

Kids' Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Nickelodeon

Sandra Bullock & Neil Patrick Harris

The actress powered through the sliming in 2013. 

Kids' Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Nickelodeon

Kevin Hart

The comedian rocked the signature shade of green at the 2017 show. 

Kids' Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Nickelodeon

Justin Timberlake & Vince Vaughn

At least they had goggles for protection!

Kids' Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Nickelodeon

Justin BIeber

The Biebs got totally showered in slime back in 2012. 

Demi Lovato, 2017 Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Demi Lovato

The songstress might be a little sorry she got slimed at the 2017 awards. 

Ben Stiller, 2005 Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ben Stiller

Back in 2005, the funny man got the slime treatment. 

Mike Myers, 2004 Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

MARK J. TERRILL/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Mike Myers

The comedian didn't know what he had coming when he got slimed in 2004. 

Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen, 2004 Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

MARK J. TERRILL/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen

The famous twins got a double dose of slime in 2004. 

Adam Sandler, 2002 Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

LUCY NICHOLSON/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Adam Sandler

The funny man took the slime in stride back in 2002. 

Pink, P!nk, 2002 Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

LUCY NICHOLSON/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Pink

The songstress got special treatment with pink slime during the 2002 show. 

Shaun White, Dave England, Jukka Hilden, 2014 Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Charley Gallay/KCA2014/Getty Images

Shaun White

The pro snowboarder couldn't ride out of this goo in 2014. 

Will Smith, 2000 Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

Will Smith

The Fresh Prince was freshly coated in slime in 2000. 

Tom Cruise, Rosie O'Donnell, 2001 Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

Tom Cruise & Rosie O'Donnell

The stars could only embrace for cover when they were hit with the slime in 2001. 

Pitbull, 2013 Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for KCA

Pitbull

When it came time to get slimed in 2013, he could only say one thing: dale!

Dwight Howard, 2013 Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for KCA

Dwight Howard

The basketball pro got a different kind of dunk when he got covered in slime in 2013. 

James Earl Jones, 1994 Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

James Earl Jones

The actor was seeing green at the 1994 show—even his glasses were covered with slime. 

Macho Man Randy Savage, 1999, Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

Randy Savage

The pro wrestler couldn't fight the slime in 1999. 

Nicole Kidman, Steve Carell, Tobey Maguire, 2007, Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

NIcole Kidman, Steve Carell & Tobey Maguire

It was an A-list trio of slime victims in 2007. 

Robin Williams, Jack Black, 2006, Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Robin Williams & Jack Black

The late icon and fellow comedian got slammed with the slime in 2006. 

Will Ferrell, 2005, Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Will Ferrell

The funny star embraced the slime in 2005. 

Josh Duhamel, 2011 Kids Choice Awards Show, Slime

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for KCA

Josh Duhamel

The actor was the king of the slime in 2011. 

Will Smith, 2012 Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Image

Will Smith

The Suicide Squad got hit with the slime again in 2012. 

Shawn Mendes, 2012 Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Shawn Mendes

The singer couldn't hold back the slime in 2015. 

Jesse McCartney, 2009 Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Evans Ward/AP Images for Nickelodeon

Jesse McCartney

The singer was leavin' with slime on his shirt in 2009. 

Sandra Bullock, Hugh Jackman, 2009 Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Jason DeCrow/AP Images for Nickelodeon

Sandra Bullock & Hugh Jackman

The A-list stars couldn't dodge the surprise slime in 2009. 

The 2019 Kids' Choice Awards will air live from the Galen Center in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 23 at 8 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon.

