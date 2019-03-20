How The Act's Joey King Nailed Her Riveting Gypsy Blanchard Performance

King told press at TCA that she connected with the role and has zero regret shaving her head for it. She and Dean had several dinners filled with questions about Gypsy that informed her performance.

"It's crazy though because with a role like Gypsy, no matter how much prep you do, no matter how much research you do, no matter how much script work you do, nothing will prepare you," King said. "Nothing will make it fall into place more than when you actually step on set. I truly believe that. Along with shaving my head, putting in the fake teeth, I wear several stages of fake teeth throughout the entire series, and being in the wheelchair. Being in Gypsy's clothing, all of it. The minute you get on set, everything that you've prepared for truly all falls into place right then and there. Obviously, the story and the writing is amazing so it was really easy to just make it all happen once we stepped onto set."