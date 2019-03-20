Revisit Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra's Cutest Photos of Baby Vaeda

Catelynn Lowelland Tyler Baltierra's "rainbow after the storm" is already turning 1 month old!

The reality star couple welcomed their third little one together a month ago on Thursday and, needless to say, time is really flying by. The proud parents announced the news of their daughter Vaeda Luma's arrival last month, noting that she weighed in at six pounds and four ounces and measured at 19 and 3/4ths inches.

The baby's arrival was a happy one following some personal struggles for the couple. They spent a month living separately while they focused on their mental health and marriage counseling after the couple suffered a miscarriage and Lowell sought treatment.