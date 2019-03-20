Inside Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande's Super Supportive Friendship

Ariana Grande is missing her pal Demi Lovato while she's away on tour.

On Monday night, the "No Tears Left to Cry" star kicked off her Sweetener World Tour, which will keep her on the road until October. Amid her new venture, Grande took to her Instagram Story to repost a selfie of Lovato, writing, "U are so pretty imu."

"Why are you so cute?!" Lovato replied on her Instagram. "ImyMORE [hearts emojis] keep killin it sis."

Grande and Lovato, who both grew up in the entertainment industry on Nickelodeon and Disney, have been very supportive of one another over the years. In the last 12 months specifically, the superstar duo has shared a number of sweet exchanges on social media.