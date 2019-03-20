Sophie Turner Lives Her Best Life While Chugging Wine at a Hockey Game

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Mar. 20, 2019 8:17 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Sophie Turner, Laughing, Hockey Game

JD Images/Shutterstock

Reason #829 why we want Sophie Turner to be our BFF? This

The Game of Thrones star spent her Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City for a hockey game between the New York Rangers and the Detroit Red Wings. While the Red Wings won the game, Turner stole the show when the cameras found her in the crowd. 

While she watched herself on the jumbotron, the actress kept everyone's attention as she victoriously chugged her glass of wine. 

"Send it for the starks," the actress captioned a clip of the now-viral moment on Instagram, of course paying homage to her Game of Thrones family. 

Photos

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas: Romance Rewind

The star was joined by her famous fiancé, Joe Jonas. The two were photographed embracing in their seats. Sounds like a fun date night to us!

Last month, the actress kept fans entertained as a part of her beau's "Sucker" music video along with brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas and their wives Priyanka Chopraand Danielle Jonas

At one point in the visual, Turner had fans laughing as she sipped on a drink in a bathtub, only to casually spit it out into the bath water. 

Sophie, whenever you need a new gal pal, we're here. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Sophie Turner , Alcohol , Top Stories , Apple News , Viral

Trending Stories

Latest News
Post Malone, Mike Alancourt, Wow Video

Post Malone's "Wow" Music Video Features Your Favorite Dancing Viral Star

Beverley Mitchell

Beverley Mitchell Opens Up About Struggling After Her Miscarriage

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Couples

Travis Scott Has Eyes Only for Kylie Jenner as She Poses in Sexy Sheer Dress

Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen to Receive GLAAD Media Award From Sarah Jessica Parker

Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Donald Glover, Janelle Monae

Ariana Grande, Janelle Monáe and More to Perform at Lollapalooza 2019

The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory Originally Rejected Kaley Cuoco Because She Was Too Young

Carson Kressley Hollywood Medium 405

Tyler Henry Sees a Hot "Hookup" in Carson Kressley's Future & Now We're Blushing!

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.