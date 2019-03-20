Sophie Turner Lives Her Best Life While Chugging Wine at a Hockey Game

Reason #829 why we want Sophie Turner to be our BFF? This.

The Game of Thrones star spent her Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City for a hockey game between the New York Rangers and the Detroit Red Wings. While the Red Wings won the game, Turner stole the show when the cameras found her in the crowd.

While she watched herself on the jumbotron, the actress kept everyone's attention as she victoriously chugged her glass of wine.

"Send it for the starks," the actress captioned a clip of the now-viral moment on Instagram, of course paying homage to her Game of Thrones family.