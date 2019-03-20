David Henrie and Wife Maria Cahill Welcome Baby Girl After 3 Miscarriages

David Henrie is counting his big blessing.

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum announced the birth of his child, daughter Pia Philomena Francesca Henrie, late Tuesday while reflecting on the hardships he and his wife Maria Cahill faced before her.

"Today is a particularly special day for Maria and I... and it's special because in order to get to where we are today, with the joy of our newborn in our arms, my wife and I went through trials. I felt compelled to share this because I had no clue just how difficult trying to start a family could be," the actor wrote online. "See, Pia Philomena Francesca Henrie has brothers and sisters... Maria and I suffered three miscarriages before finally being able to carry Pia to full term."