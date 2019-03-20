Big Brother's Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson Welcome Their First Child—Find Out Her Sweet Name!

Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf have a lot to celebrate.

The Amazing Race and Big Brother stars announced on their PodcastOne and Direct Message podcast Now What?! that they just welcomed a baby girl named Maverick Nickson. She even has her own Instagram account already!

Maverick was born on March 17 and weighs 6 pounds, 7 ounces and is 18 1/2 inches long and they "couldn't be happier."

Nickson explained on their podcast that his wife had to have an emergency C-section because the new mom had "not been feeling good" for a bit and her blood pressure was extremely high.

"So, sure enough after all the prep and everything, 15 minutes later on St. Patrick's Day, our little bundle of joy arrived," Nickson said.

The new parents revealed on Sept. 24 that they were expecting their first child together. They posted a heartwarming series of photos that showed them holding up a sonogram. "WE'RE PREGNANT! And I'm over the moon! I'm so excited to bring our first child into this life we have created together!" she captioned it. When Graf shared the update on social media, she said the baby's due date was April 11, "just two days before Cody's birthday." However, little Maverick came a bit earlier than expected.