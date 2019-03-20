Why Naya Rivera Says Working on Step Up: High Water Reminds Her of Glee

Naya Rivera is ready to take center stage!

The 32-year-old actress isn't missing a beat as the second season of Step Up: High Water premieres today, March 20! Rivera says she's "excited" to watch the new season, especially because there are many epic "dance numbers" fans can look forward to.

Along with the YouTube series being a "blast" to work on, the songstress admits the show reminds her of her Glee days.

Speaking to E! News, the 32-year-old star reveals that the casts' fun, off-the-camera moments bring back major memories.

"It definitely feels like home and feels like how much fun I had on Glee," she says. "Everyone is hilarious and is always just happy to be there and having a great time."

For her, working on TV shows that have a high school setting make her wish she had a better experience.

"Every time I'm on a show that has a school atmosphere, I'm, like, these schools are so great. I would've loved high school if I could go to these schools."