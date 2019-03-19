Miley Cyrus, Jay-Z, Halsey and More to Headline Woodstock's 50th Anniversary Festival

Get your festival and camping gear ready because Woodstock is coming back for it's 50th anniversary.

Miley CyrusHalsey and so many more artists are heading back east to Watkins Glen, New York for the three-day celebration in August. Over 80 musical acts will be playing over the course of the three-day love fest, plus, following the theme of "equality, inclusion and a shared sustainable future," numerous organizations will be partnering with the organizers to bring attention to important causes.

Other cool aspects that the organizers have created are "highly curated neighborhoods," workshops and even a "Kidstock" area for the parents who decide to bring their little ones. 

If that doesn't get you excited then Miley Cyrus' Instagram post about the event will. Alongside the pic of the retro Woodstock logo, Cyrus revealed she will be headlining Friday night, "which means I got the whole rest of the weekend to RAGE!"

And Halsey is just as excited about the show too. "yeah for f--ks sake I can't believe I'm saying this but I'm headlining f--king Woodstock. f--k me," the singer announced in typical Halsey fashion. 

Tickets for the much-anticipated show go on sale on the most fitting date: Earth Day. So be sure to mark the date on your calendar cause these tickets will go fast!

To see the full lineup, click here!

