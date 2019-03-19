Why Ariana Grande Is ''Committed to Positivity in Her Life''

Ariana Grande is "feeling thankful and energized" after a successful opening night of the Sweetener tour.

After months and months of preparation, the starlet kicked off her tour with a crowd-pleasing stop in Albany, New York. Thousands of fans streamed into the stadium where the singer delivered a rousing performance of over 25 songs on the impressive set-list.

And the singer truly couldn't have done it all without the love and support of her fans. A source tells E! News that Ariana's drive to create an astounding concert experience is all because of her desire to create "something special for her fans as a way to thank them for being there for her through her highs and lows of the last year."

The insider adds, "With all of the focus on her personal life, Ariana has felt additional motivation to put on the best show possible to remind her critics and fans of her strengths as an artist and performer."