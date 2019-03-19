Miley Cyrus Says She's ''Ready to Party'' As She Sunbathes in the Nude

Miley Cyrus can't be tamed.

The singer is going nude in the sun-soaked desert for her latest Instagram post. A yellow bucket hat is the sole piece of clothing protecting Miley's makeup free face as she lays on a white lounger in the middle of nowhere. Her dream catcher and arrow tattoo are on display for all to see as the 26-year-old bathes in the sun rays.

"Festival season is here , I'm queer , and ready to party," Miley captions the pic. "lets go summer 2019!"

The singer is gearing up for a jam-packed summer full of performances at iconic festivals like Glastonbury in the U.K. and Woodstock 50 in upstate New York. "Gonna be a f--king sickkkkkkkk time! I'm not only xxxcited as f--k to perform but to watch some of my favorite artists play," the artist shared when she announced she will be taking part in Glastonbury 2019.