The Bachelorette’s JoJo Fletcher Admits She Thought Jordan Rodgers Would ''Leave Her Heartbroken''

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are opening up about their relationship in a new episode of Engaged With JoJo & Jordan.

The Bachelorette couple holds nothing back when it comes to their love life, including the preconceived notions the 28-year-old star made about her man on the reality TV show. On the pair's latest YouTube video, JoJo recalls thinking Jordan would "leave me broken hearted."

The Dallas native says she was "a little emotional" after reading a fan comment about how they thought "Jordan was in it for the wrong reasons."

In addition to the follower's comment, the reality TV personality says, "Kinda thought the same thing about Jordan when I met him, and it was a struggle the whole time we were together. I knew how great we were, and how much I cared for him, and I was falling in love with him, but there was something. So this was an example of where I totally judged him."