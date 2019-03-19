Netflix Reveals What's Coming and Going in April 2019

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Mar. 19, 2019 2:37 PM

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

A new month means one important thing: New movies and TV shows on Netflix.

As millions of Americans prepare for the official start of spring and the start of April, Netflix has announced the projects that will be available to watch from the comfort of your own home.

In the film category, pop culture fans will be delighted to see Blake Lively, America Ferrera and friends in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movies. For those looking for a bit more thrills, Freddy vs. Jason and Friday the 13th may just do the trick.

For those hoping for some new TV shows, you're also in luck. Fans of Zooey Deschanel will be able to watch New Girl season seven. There's also The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2 that quickly developed a loyal fan base.

And while we hate to bring bad news, some of your favorite movies and shows will be saying goodbye to Netflix.

Keep scrolling down to see what's officially coming and going in April. And don't forget: All title and dates are subject to change.

Spy Kids

Available 4/1/19

ULTRAMAN (series)

Across The Line

All the President's Men

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Deliverance

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Evolution

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th (2009)

I Am Legend

Lakeview Terrace

Monster House

Obsessed

Penelope

Pineapple Express

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S2

P.S. I Love You

Snatch

Spy Kids

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D

The Bone Collector

The Fifth Element

The Golden Compass

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Valkyrie

Kevin Hart

Available 4/2/19

Kevin Hart: Irresponsible (comedy special)

Available 4/3/19

Suzzanna: Buried Alive (film)

Available 4/5/19

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2 (series)

In The Shadows

Legacies: Season 1

Our Planet (series)

Persona: Collection (series)

Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor (series)

Spirit Riding Free: Season 8 (series)

Tijuana (series)

Unicorn Store (Netflix film)

Available 4/9/19

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 6 (series)

Available 4/10/19

New Girl: Season 7

You vs. Wild (series)

Available 4/11/19

Black Summer (series)

Available 4/12/19

A Land Imagined (Netflix film)

Band Aid

Huge in France (series)

Mighty Little Bheem (series)

The Perfect Date (film)

The Silence (film)

Special (series)

Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island? (film)

Available 4/15/19

Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 1

No Good Nick (series)

The New Romantic

Available 4/16/19

Super Monsters Furever Friends (Netflix series)

Available 4/18/19

My First First Love (series)

Available 4/19/19

A Fortunate Man (Netflix film)

Brené Brown: The Call to Courage (series)

Cuckoo: Season 5 (series)

I, Daniel Blake

Music Teacher (film)

Rilakkuma and Kaoru (series)

Samantha!: Season 2 (series)

Someone Great (film)

Available 4/20/19

Grass is Greener (series)

Available 4/22/19

Pinky Malinky: Part 2 (series)

Selection Day - New Episodes (series)

Available 4/23/19

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Netflix series)

Available 4/24/19

Bonding (Netflix series)

Available 4/25/19

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version

The Ugly Truth

Available 4/26/19

The Protector: Season 2 (series)

ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads (series)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 2 (series)

Street Food (Netflix series)

The Sapphires

Yankee (series)

Available 4/27/19

American Honey

Available 4/28/19

Señora Acero: Season 5

Available 4/29/19

Burning

The Imitation Game

Available 4/30/19

Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward

Baki: Part 2 (series)

Ingress: The Animation (series)

Available April (date TBD)

Chambers (series)

Last Call

American Pie, Movie

Leaving 4/1/19

American Pie

Billy Madison

Blue Mountain State: Seasons 1-3

Casino Royale

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Another Day

Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Goldfinger

Happy Feet

Happy Gilmore

Heat

I Love You, Man

L.A. Confidential

Live and Let Die

Luther: Series 1-4

Octopussy

Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2

Seven

Sex and the City: The Movie

The Living Daylights

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Spy Who Loved Me

The World Is Not Enough

Wallander: Series 1-4

You Only Live Twice

Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, Silver Linings Playbook

Leaving 4/4/19

Raw

Leaving 4/7/19

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Seasons 1-5

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions

Leaving 4/13/19

Video Game High School: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 4/18/19

Silver Linings Playbook

