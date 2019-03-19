Netflix Reveals What's Coming and Going in April 2019

Warner Bros. Pictures
A new month means one important thing: New movies and TV shows on Netflix.
As millions of Americans prepare for the official start of spring and the start of April, Netflix has announced the projects that will be available to watch from the comfort of your own home.
In the film category, pop culture fans will be delighted to see Blake Lively, America Ferrera and friends in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movies. For those looking for a bit more thrills, Freddy vs. Jason and Friday the 13th may just do the trick.
For those hoping for some new TV shows, you're also in luck. Fans of Zooey Deschanel will be able to watch New Girl season seven. There's also The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2 that quickly developed a loyal fan base.
And while we hate to bring bad news, some of your favorite movies and shows will be saying goodbye to Netflix.
Keep scrolling down to see what's officially coming and going in April. And don't forget: All title and dates are subject to change.
Available 4/1/19
ULTRAMAN (series)
Across The Line
All the President's Men
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Deliverance
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
Evolution
Freddy vs. Jason
Friday the 13th (2009)
I Am Legend
Lakeview Terrace
Monster House
Obsessed
Penelope
Pineapple Express
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S2
P.S. I Love You
Snatch
Spy Kids
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D
The Bone Collector
The Fifth Element
The Golden Compass
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
Valkyrie
Available 4/2/19
Kevin Hart: Irresponsible (comedy special)
Available 4/3/19
Suzzanna: Buried Alive (film)
Available 4/5/19
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2 (series)
In The Shadows
Legacies: Season 1
Our Planet (series)
Persona: Collection (series)
Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor (series)
Spirit Riding Free: Season 8 (series)
Tijuana (series)
Unicorn Store (Netflix film)
Available 4/9/19
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 6 (series)
Available 4/10/19
New Girl: Season 7
You vs. Wild (series)
Available 4/11/19
Black Summer (series)
Available 4/12/19
A Land Imagined (Netflix film)
Band Aid
Huge in France (series)
Mighty Little Bheem (series)
The Perfect Date (film)
The Silence (film)
Special (series)
Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island? (film)
Available 4/15/19
Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 1
No Good Nick (series)
The New Romantic
Available 4/16/19
Super Monsters Furever Friends (Netflix series)
Available 4/18/19
My First First Love (series)
Available 4/19/19
A Fortunate Man (Netflix film)
Brené Brown: The Call to Courage (series)
Cuckoo: Season 5 (series)
I, Daniel Blake
Music Teacher (film)
Rilakkuma and Kaoru (series)
Samantha!: Season 2 (series)
Someone Great (film)
Available 4/20/19
Grass is Greener (series)
Available 4/22/19
Pinky Malinky: Part 2 (series)
Selection Day - New Episodes (series)
Available 4/23/19
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Netflix series)
Available 4/24/19
Bonding (Netflix series)
Available 4/25/19
The Hateful Eight: Extended Version
The Ugly Truth
Available 4/26/19
The Protector: Season 2 (series)
ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads (series)
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 2 (series)
Street Food (Netflix series)
The Sapphires
Yankee (series)
Available 4/27/19
American Honey
Available 4/28/19
Señora Acero: Season 5
Available 4/29/19
Burning
The Imitation Game
Available 4/30/19
Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward
Baki: Part 2 (series)
Ingress: The Animation (series)
Available April (date TBD)
Chambers (series)
Last Call
Leaving 4/1/19
American Pie
Billy Madison
Blue Mountain State: Seasons 1-3
Casino Royale
Diamonds Are Forever
Die Another Day
Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Goldfinger
Happy Feet
Happy Gilmore
Heat
I Love You, Man
L.A. Confidential
Live and Let Die
Luther: Series 1-4
Octopussy
Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2
Seven
Sex and the City: The Movie
The Living Daylights
The Man with the Golden Gun
The Spy Who Loved Me
The World Is Not Enough
Wallander: Series 1-4
You Only Live Twice
Leaving 4/4/19
Raw
Leaving 4/7/19
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Seasons 1-5
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions
Leaving 4/13/19
Video Game High School: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 4/18/19
Silver Linings Playbook
