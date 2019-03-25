Quack, Quack, Quack! 25 Years Later Which Mighty Ducks Character Would You Want on Your Team?

Ducks fly together!

It's been 25 years since D2: The Mighty Ducks hit theaters and we refuse to believe it. It feels like just yesterday that we were meeting Coach Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez) in 1992's The Mighty Ducks and then waiting to see if there would be a sequel. Luckily for fans of the hockey franchise there wasn't just one movie, there were three and they were epic.

D2: The Mighty Ducks brought Bombay's ducks to the next level when they became the hockey team to represent TEAM USA at the Junior Goodwill Games.

On March 25, 1994 the sequel premiered and revealed what happened after Bombay got hurt while playing minor league hockey (which is what he set out to do at the end of the original film) and was then given the dream job of coaching Team USA for the hockey tournament.

The good news was that there was more hockey being played and lots of familiar faces on the team including the adorable Charlie Conway (Joshua Jackson) and everyone's favorite goalie Goldberg (Shaun Weiss).