The Village Cast on Why the Show Has Something for Everyone

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Mar. 19, 2019 2:06 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

The Village isn't like your typical dramas. The new NBC series follows an apartment full of New York citizens, who, over time, have become family.

"It's a heart-based show. It's not a sentimental show by any stretch, but it is one that has great sentiment," series star Lorraine Toussaint told E! News.

Viewers will meet Nick (Warren Christie), a war veteran; Sarah (Michaela McManus), a nurse who works at a nursing home and is a single mother to a teenage girl; Patricia (Toussaint), the mama bear of the apartment building and a social worker, Enzo (Dominic Chianese) and his grandson and law student Gabe (Daren Kagasoff), Ava (Moran Aitas), an Iranian immigrant, and so many other residents of The Village apartment building.

Photos

Renewed or Canceled: TV Show Fates Revealed

"Our show is very emotional. There's some humor, it's really a story about everyday struggles. I think no matter where you are, where you are in this country or where you come from, you're going to find a story to relate to," McManus said. "There are real-life stories about love and loss and heartbreak and joy—"

"I also love the fact that it spans generations. We have a teenager, we have all the way up to somebody in their 80s and covering all their stories…We live in a bit of a fractured society right now with so many people who have become very individualistic, so to see a group of people who aren't blood-related as Michaela said, but they've formed a community and a family trying to raise each other, trying to help each other, I think that's what's going to resonate with people," Christie said.

Click play on the videos above to hear more from The Village cast, including Toussaint's own experience in a Village-like apartment.

The Village premieres Thursday, March 19 at 10 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ NBC , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Denise Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 9

How Denise Richards Quickly Became a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills MVP

Wendy Williams Admits to Secret Stay at Sober House

Bachelorette, Conestants, Cameron A, Connor S

What We Know About The Bachelorette Season 15 Contestants

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Couples Revealed: You'll Never Guess Who's Back

Kit Harington, GOT, Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones Star Kit Harington Comes to Terms With Jon Snow

Queer Eye, Marie Kondo

Queer Eye's Stars Reveal If They'd Ever Consider a Marie Kondo Crossover

American Idol

Former Nickelodeon Star Leaves Katy Perry Flustered on American Idol

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.