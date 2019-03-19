Tom Ford to Succeed Diane Von Furstenberg as CFDA Chairman

Tom Ford has been named the next CFDA Chairman.

The board of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, who made the decision during a meeting on Tuesday, announced that designer Ford will succeed current CFDA Chairwoman Diane Von Furstenberg starting on Jan. 1, 2020.

"I have had the privilege of being a member of the American Fashion community for many years and have experienced what the CFDA does for its members and the industry as a whole," Ford said in a statement on Tuesday. "Having lived and worked in each of the global fashion capitals of the world, I look forward to working with the Board of Directors to further the voice of American Fashion and its designers."