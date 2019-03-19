Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Pay Tribute to New Zealand Shooting Victims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to support those impacted by the New Zealand mosque shooting.

On Tuesday morning, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex made a surprise visit to the New Zealand House in London where they signed a book of condolence for the victims of the Christchurch terror attack. "Our deepest condolences... We are with you," the couple wrote before signing their names near the Maori word "arohanui" meaning much love.

The couple also both placed bouquets of flowers outside the building after being greeted by the New Zealand High Commissioner to the UK, Sir Jerry Mateparae.

Meghan was seen wearing a black pea coat and matching heels while donning a pair of earrings featuring a crossed feathers design given to her by the country's Prime Minister. As for Prince Harry, he wore a classic navy blue suit and tie.

Both parties were also expected to meet members of staff at the High Commission to discuss their response to the atrocity.