Tearful Wendy Williams Reveals She's Living in a Sober House

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Mar. 19, 2019 8:36 AM
Wendy Williams has revealed that she's been living in a sober house.
The 54-year-old talk show host opened up to her viewers on Tuesday's episode of The Wendy Williams Show. She told her fans that she wanted to be truthful and share her story with them.
"So, you know me for being a very truthful and open person, and I've got more to the story for you," Williams said during her show as she held back tears. "You know, Kevin, Kevin and I have the Hunter Foundation for the good of the people, and we recently launched our 888-5Hunter number for those of you caught up in the struggle of addiction."
"Well, for some time now, and even today and beyond, I have been living in a sober house," Williams continued. "When you see me come to work, glammed up, right after the show I go across the street, I do my Pilates. I told you, two hours a day or like to take care of my body. And you know I've had a struggle with cocaine in my past. And I never went to a place to get the treatment. I don't know how, except God was sitting on my shoulder and I just stopped."
"But there are people in your family -- it might be you -- you have been struggling. And I want you to know more of the story," she went on to tell her viewers, talking directly into the camera. "So, this is my autobiographical story, and I'm living it. I'm telling you this. After I go to the Pilates, I go to several meetings all around town in the Tri-state area. And I see my brothers and sisters caught up in their addiction and looking for help. They don't know I'm Wendy. They don't care I'm Wendy. There's no autographs, there is no nothing. It's the brothers and sisters caught up in the struggle. It's been really interesting. This ride."
FOX
Williams then shared that only her husband, Kevin Hunter, and son, Kevin Hunter Jr., knew about this.
"Not my parents, nobody. Nobody knew," she revealed. "Because I look so glamorous out here."
"After I finished my appointments, seeing my brothers and sisters, breaking bread, I am driven by my 24-hour sober coach back to the home that I live in here in the Tri-state with a bunch of smelly boys who have become my family," Williams shared with her fans. "They hog the TV and watch soccer, we talk and read and talk and read and then I get bored with them. Doors locked by 10:00 p.m. Lights out by 10:00 p.m. So I go to my room, and I stare at the ceiling and I fall asleep to wake up and come back here to see you. So that is my truth."
"And, um... If you -- I know, either you are calling me crazy or the bravest woman you know. I don't care. If you or someone you know -- our Hunter Foundation just launched last week," she informed viewers. "We have already successfully placed 56 people in recovery centers around the world. Not just the country. It's 24-hour hotline, seven days a week. Call 888-5HUNTER (888-548-6837)."
It was just weeks ago that Williams made an emotional return to her talk show after a two-month absence.
