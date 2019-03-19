James Corden to Host the 2019 Tony Awards

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Mar. 19, 2019 8:21 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
James Corden, Tonys

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

James Corden will host the 2019 Tony Awards.

The American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards announced the news on Tuesday.

"I'm thrilled to be returning to host the Tony Awards," The Late Late Show host said. "The Broadway community is very dear to my heart, and I'm beyond proud to be part of this incredibly special night."

This won't be Corden's first time hosting the award show. As fans will recall, he served as emcee for the 70th Annual Tony Awards, which won an Emmy for Outstanding Special Class Program.

He's no stranger to musical theater, either. In fact, the late-night host took home a Tony Award in the Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play category for his 2012 performance in One Man. Two Guvnors. Of course, fans have also seen him show off his singing skills in The Late Late Show's  Carpool Karaoke and Crosswalk the Musical series. In addition, Corden is set to appear in the new film adaptation of the musical Cats along with Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson and Jennifer Hudson.

Read

Watch James Corden Prank David Beckham With a Hilarious Fake Statue

Corden takes over the hosting duties from Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, who served as co-hosts last year

The nominations for the 2019 Tony Awards will be announced April 30. The award show will then be broadcast live from Radio City Musical Hall in New York on Sunday, June 9, 2019 via CBS.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Awards , James Corden , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News

Wendy Williams Admits to Secret Stay at Sober House

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, New Zealand House Visit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Pay Tribute to New Zealand Shooting Victims

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson and More Stars Added to 2019 ACM Awards Performers List

Lil Xan, Annie Smith

Lil Xan's Pregnant Fiancée Claps Back at "Jealous" Social Media Trolls

Bachelorette, Conestants, Cameron A, Connor S

What We Know About The Bachelorette Season 15 Contestants

Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton Makes First Solo Outing With Queen Elizabeth II

Wendy Williams, The Wendy Williams Show

Tearful Wendy Williams Reveals She's Living in a Sober House

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.