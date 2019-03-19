Paris Jackson Slams Claim She Fell Asleep Behind the Wheel

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Mar. 19, 2019 7:44 AM

Paris Jackson, The Dirt Premiere

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Paris Jacksonis firing back. 

On Monday, a Daily Mail report emerged with photos of the star in the driver's seat with her eyes closed, suggesting she had fallen asleep behind the wheel. The famous daughter of the late Michael Jackson slammed the claim on Twitter, explaining that the moment was not how it appeared. 

"*Parks at gas station waiting for my boyfriend to pump gas* *closes eyes to listen to favorite song* paps take pic and zoom in so you can't see that i'm parked and accuse me of falling asleep at the wheel.... when will this stop," the 20-year-old tweeted late Monday. "This past week it's been nonstop bulls--t i'm so sick of it."

Over the weekend, Jackson sounded off against a TMZ report that said she had been hospitalized over a suicide attempt. "F--k you you f--king liars," she tweeted at the website. 

E! News learned that Paris had an incident on Saturday morning that required medical treatment and was resting at home and doing fine. 

The star was seen outside her home on Saturday, wearing a blue jacket that included "I'm Fine" on the back. She was also photographed walking in Los Angeles with a smile alongside her boyfriend, Soundflowers bandmate Gabriel Glenn

Paris Jackson, Sleeping, Car

Lastarpix / BACKGRID

In mid-January, Jackson checked into a treatment facility. "After a busy year of work engagements that took her all over the globe, Paris decided that she needed to take some time off to reboot, realign and prioritize her physical and emotional health," a source told E! News at the time. 

She and Glenn popped up on the red carpet on Monday night, dressed like rockstars for the premiere of Netflix's upcoming film, The Dirt

TAGS/ Paris Jackson , Top Stories , Apple News

