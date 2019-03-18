Jessica Simpson Gives Pregnancy Style New Meaning in Bikini and Dramatic Sunglasses

Instagram
Jessica Simpson is giving new meaning to the word "gestation."
Through the discomfort, swollen feet and more, the singer is maintaining her quirky sense of humor about her latest pregnancy. In her newest Instagram pic, the star jokes she is in "Jess-tation" while cradling her growing baby bump in a bikini and dramatic sunnies.
The Dukes of Hazzard actress has been going through quite a rough pregnancy lately, with four hospitalizations under her belt in the last two months alone! Jessica's most recent trip to the doctors was due to a bad case of bronchitis that left her aching with pain. "Coughing with Birdie has been a crazy painful journey," the businesswoman updated her fans on Instagram. "Sending love and prayers to all the mothers who are going or have gone through this. OUCH."
But, as evident in her cheeky Instagram posts, the mother-of-two is staying positive knowing that in just days she will be holding her healthy baby Birdie. "I am on my way to healthy and counting down the days to see her sweet smile," she shared.
Not to say that Simpson won't be leaping for joy the moment the pregnancy is over.
Jessica will definitely be happy to wave goodbye to the heartburn, bloating and other unfortunate symptoms of "jess-tation." See the gallery below to find out all about her all-too relatable pregnancy struggles!
Instagram
Bathroom Blunder
"Warning...," the 38-year-old star captions her post as she holds a broken toilet seat. "Don't lean back on the toilet when pregnant."
Instagram
Retail Therapy
The singer takes to Instagram to share her latest splurge, writing, "Severe pregnancy acid reflux has led to the purchase of my very own sleep recliner."
Instagram
Precious Car-Go
"Tight squeeze but I'm pushin' through," the fashion designer shares in a hilarious social media post.
Instagram
Need Some ZZZ's
Snapping a selfie with red-hot sunnies and a fabulous coat, Simpson tells her followers she's "walking in the rain to fight insomnia."
Instagram
Getting Real
Opening up to her fans, the 38-year-old singer reveals her pregnancy struggles. "After a month of sciatica pain, followed by 3 weeks of Bronchitis, I figured since my feet fit in my sneaks today I needed to walk out a lot of anxiety!!"
Instagram
Mom's Night Out
Who says expectant mothers can't have fun?! Jessica snaps a super glam selfie, writing, "Staying out past 7pm."
Instagram
Best Foot Forward
The star snaps a pic of her swollen foot and asks her 4.4 million followers for advice, writing, "Any remedies?! Help!!!!"
The countdown to baby Birdie's arrival begins!