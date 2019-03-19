Why Felicity Huffman's Enviable Marriage to William H. Macy Makes the College Admissions Scandal Even More Disappointing

For more than 30 years, you could count on William H. Macy to be by Felicity Huffman's side.

And you can still count on that. It's just that she needs his support in court these days.

Huffman is one of 50 people who have been indicted in connection with a massive college admissions scam, the ringleader of which, Newport Beach businessman William "Rick" Singer, has pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit fraud and obstruction of justice, and is now cooperating with authorities. The FBI investigation's code name was, much to late-night comedians' delight, Operation Varsity Blues.

Huffman has been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, as was fellow actress Lori Loughlin, the other immediately recognizable name when the charges were made public last Tuesday. Neither has entered a plea yet.