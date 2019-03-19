Best Waterproof Mascaras—Ranked

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Mar. 19, 2019 3:00 AM
You know what they say: Don't get between a girl and her mascara.
If you're a makeup girl, you know what we mean—the length and volume of your lashes is everything. And while selecting a mascara seems easy on the surface, not all are created equal. Then throw in the fact that spring break season and warmer weather is upon us, so we're in the market for something that's sweat-proof and play-proof, too. So what stay-put formulas will give you that fanned out, full fringe you're after?
Glad you asked. Our top eight waterproof formulas are below!
This volumizing mascara is so good, you can ditch the curler if you take the time to do a few coats. The full brush makes it easy to build. Besides, we're suckers for the glam packaging.
If you have sensitive skin or eyes, Clinique is a brand you can count on. We especially love that this elongating formula is ophthalmologist-tested, so it's safe for sensitive eyes and contact-lens wearers.
No joke, this mascara makes lashes look 5x their natural thickness. The Volume Maximizing Brush applies evenly with no flakes or clumps for a full and intense look.
This quick-building formula stands out for one reason: the ultra-creamy formula. It's enriched with carnauba wax for volume, but something about applying it feels conditioning, too.
As if the name doesn't already sell it for us, this sweat-proof formula works. On top of that the super-stiff hourglass-shaped brush perfectly grips the carbon black, collagen-fueled formula right where you want it.
We love this wax-based formula, but the real winner is the full contact brush. It's S-shaped curve that grasps and coats lashes for the voluminous look of your dreams.
This classic formula (in that iconic watermelon-themed tube) has been around forever because it works. The no fuss brush makes it easy to build as you go—just don't let it dry in between coats.
Trust us when we say we've tested a lot of formulas and this one wins. The exclusive Japanese formula gently deposits special microcrystalline wax via the dense, fuzzy brush so you're left with length like you wouldn't believe.
