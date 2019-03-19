Best Waterproof Mascaras—Ranked

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Mar. 19, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Waterproof Mascara

You know what they say: Don't get between a girl and her mascara.

If you're a makeup girl, you know what we mean—the length and volume of your lashes is everything. And while selecting a mascara seems easy on the surface, not all are created equal. Then throw in the fact that spring break season and warmer weather is upon us, so we're in the market for something that's sweat-proof and play-proof, too. So what stay-put formulas will give you that fanned out, full fringe you're after?

Glad you asked. Our top eight waterproof formulas are below! 

E-Comm: Waterproof Mascara

DIOR Diorshow Waterproof Mascara

This volumizing mascara is so good, you can ditch the curler if you take the time to do a few coats. The full brush makes it easy to build. Besides, we're suckers for the glam packaging.

BUY IT: $30 at Sephora

E-Comm: Waterproof Mascara

CLINIQUE High Impact Waterproof Mascara

If you have sensitive skin or eyes, Clinique is a brand you can count on. We especially love that this elongating formula is ophthalmologist-tested, so it's safe for sensitive eyes and contact-lens wearers.

BUY IT: $19 at Sephora

E-Comm: Waterproof Mascara

L'Oreal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Volume Building Waterproof Mascara

No joke, this mascara makes lashes look 5x their natural thickness. The Volume Maximizing Brush applies evenly with no flakes or clumps for a full and intense look.

BUY IT: $5 at Amazon

Article continues below

E-Comm: Waterproof Mascara

REVLON Volumazing Waterproof Mascara

This quick-building formula stands out for one reason: the ultra-creamy formula. It's enriched with carnauba wax for volume, but something about applying it feels conditioning, too.

BUY IT: $9 at Ulta

E-Comm: Waterproof Mascara

TOO FACED Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara

As if the name doesn't already sell it for us, this sweat-proof formula works. On top of that the super-stiff hourglass-shaped brush perfectly grips the carbon black, collagen-fueled formula right where you want it.

BUY IT: $24 at Sephora

E-Comm: Waterproof Mascara

LANCÔME HYPNÔSE DRAMA WATERPROOF

We love this wax-based formula, but the real winner is the full contact brush. It's S-shaped curve that grasps and coats lashes for the voluminous look of your dreams.

BUY IT: $28 at Sephora

Article continues below

E-Comm: Waterproof Mascara

Maybelline Makeup Great Lash Waterproof Mascara

This classic formula (in that iconic watermelon-themed tube) has been around forever because it works. The no fuss brush makes it easy to build as you go—just don't let it dry in between coats.

BUY IT: $5 at Amazon

E-Comm: Waterproof Mascara

URBAN DECAY Cannonball Ultra Waterproof Mascara

Trust us when we say we've tested a lot of formulas and this one wins. The exclusive Japanese formula gently deposits special microcrystalline wax via the dense, fuzzy brush so you're left with length like you wouldn't believe.

BUY IT: $20 at Sephora

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Top Stories , Style , Life/Style , Beauty

Trending Stories

Latest News
Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Couples

Why Felicity Huffman's Enviable Marriage to William H. Macy Makes the College Admissions Scandal Even More Disappointing

Shane Dawson

Scammers, Bullies and an Actual Dead Body: Inside the 15 Darkest Moments in YouTube History

Ariana Grande, Mac Miller

How Ariana Grande Honored Mac Miller While Kicking Off Her Sweetener Tour

Jessica Simpson, Pregnant

Jessica Simpson Gives Pregnancy Style New Meaning in Bikini and Dramatic Sunglasses

Lea Michele, Zandy Reich, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

Lea Michele Flashes Her Dazzling Wedding Band While Enjoying ''That Wife Life'' on Her Honeymoon

Kyle Massey

Former That's So Raven Star Kyle Massey Sued for Alleged Sexual Misconduct With a Minor

Why Aidy Bryant's Character in "Shrill" Is All of Us

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.