New Details Emerge After Mama June's Arrest for Drug Possession

Mama June has landed herself in some hot water.

An official with the Macon County District Attorney's Office confirmed to E! News that June Shannon was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia last week. People reports that her boyfriend Geno Doak was also arrested.

TMZ reported on Wednesday that the police were tipped off about the alleged crimes when someone called in a report of seeing two people engaged in a heated confrontation at a nearby gas station.

Geno and Mama June have been together for three years, and she was even tweeting about her beau just two days after her arrest. The reality TV star was sharing with her Twitter followers some of the show's most "outrageous moments" and mentioned him in a few messages.

"And yes the most outrageous moment is me getting genp to possibly marry me so we're going to see what happens this season so let's get to watching now #MamaJune," she wrote on Friday.

She added in another tweet, "I have to say so very sweet what geno said yeah it is not an engagement but hey if you do a promise then hey I can get another ring out of it LOL."