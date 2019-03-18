See Hannah Brown's Stunning First Night Look on The Bachelorette

Mon., Mar. 18, 2019

Hannah Brown's journey on The Bachelorette is well underway!

During last week's season finale of The Bachelor, Alabama Hannah was announced as the new star of The Bachelorette. After talking to host Chris Harrison about taking on the title, Hannah met the first five men competing for her heart. The 24-year-old even gave on her first rose to contestant Cam, who impressed Hannah with his rap skills.

Over the weekend, Miss Alabama USA 2018 continued her journey to find love at the iconic Bachelor Mansion.

"Limo time!!!" Mike Fleiss, executive producer of The Bachelorette, tweeted on Saturday, indicating that it was time for Hannah to meet all of the contestants.

Photos

The Bachelorette Season 15: Meet Hannah Brown's Men

Fleiss went on to share a gorgeous photo of Hannah in her first night look, a shimmering floor-length dress, complete with a very high slit. 

"Wow! #TheBachelorette," Fleiss captioned the photo.

He also posted a photo of Hannah on social media on Monday, writing, "Good choice!!!"

The new Bachelorette star appeared on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she explained what she's looking for in her future husband.

"They gotta be good looking," Hannah shared with host Ellen DeGeneres. "Just a good human, good heart, kind, strong. But, ultimately, I want at the end of this to know that they know me and know every part of me, and not just some version of myself that I packaged together and was like, 'Do you like this?' I think I've done that in the past, the good and the bad, and I want that in return."

Season 15 of The Bachelorette premieres May 13 on ABC.

