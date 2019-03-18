Amy Schumer Says Husband Chris Fischer Is on the Autism Spectrum

Amy Schumer has shared that her husband, Chris Fischer, has "autism spectrum disorder."

In her upcoming Netflix special, Amy Schumer Growing, the 37-year-old star opens up about her personal life, including her marriage to Fischer. The couple, who will welcome their first child together this year, recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

"I knew from the beginning that my husband's brain was a little different than mine," Schumer says in the Netflix special. "I have to start this over because I really want to get this right because I love him very much."

"My husband was diagnosed with what used to be called Asperger's. He has autism spectrum disorder. He's on the spectrum," Schumer continues. "And there were some signs early on."