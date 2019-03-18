John Oliver Slams Jay Leno Over Call for Late-Night Civility

John Oliver has a bone to pick—and a new book to share—with Jay Leno.

The Last Week Tonight host slammed the former Tonight Show host on his show Sunday night after Leno said he would like to see more civility come back to late night earlier this week.

"I did it when [Bill] Clinton was horny and [George] Bush was dumb and it was just a little easier...Now it's all very serious. Everything is just so na—I just like to see a bit of civility come back to it, you know?" Leno said on Today. "People say it must be easy to do jokes with [Donald] Trump. No, it's actually harder because the punchline of the joke used to be 'That's like the president with a porn star.' Well, now the president is with a porn star…how do you get more outrageous than that?"