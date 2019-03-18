Ariana Grande Just Updated Her Pete Davidson "Always" Tattoo

Ariana Grande is changing it up—or in her words, "just evolvin.'"

That's how the songstress described her latest body ink addition: some leaves tattooed onto her ribcage in the area where her "always" tattoo is. But, not to fret, she didn't cover up the Pete Davidson-era art. Instead, as fans can see in her newly posted photo, the word sits inside one of the leaves and is very much still visible.

"Post run thrus, 3 am with @girlknewyork :)," she wrote on Instagram, crediting tattoo artist Mira Mariah. "Not a cover up just evolvin."

The star also teased the start of her upcoming Sweetener World Tour. "Also, our show opens tomorrow. i love u and i'm so grateful. see u soon."