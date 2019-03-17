Lori Loughlin Jokes About Paying for Olivia Jade's Education in Resurfaced Video

Well, this didn't age well.

In a 2017 video posted by Lori Loughlin's YouTube star daughter Olivia Jade Giannuli, which has resurfaced in wake of the college admissions scandal, the Fuller House actress jokes about paying for her child's education. Lori and husband Mossimo Giannuli were recently indicted for allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes to have their two daughters admitted to the private University of Southern California (USC) as recruits to the crew team, even though they are not rowers.

In the footage, Olivia Jade, now 19, teaches her mother some slang and quizzes her about the "England Is My City" lyric used in YouTube star Jake Paul's "It's Everyday Bro" music video.

"If you would've said, 'England is my city,' I would say, 'Why did I pay all this money for your education?'" Lori says.