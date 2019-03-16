Diane Kruger Showcases Her Abs 4 Months After Giving Birth

Diane Kruger has got it, and she's flaunting it.

The Welcome to Marwen star showed off her post-baby body on Instagram on Saturday and described why she was so proud to do so. Kruger's photo showed her sitting in a gym on an exercise mat wearing a red bikini top and polka dot pants. Her facial expression made it seem like she had just finished a tough set of some exercise.

"Am I showing off ? F--k yeah. 'cause it's been hard work to get my abs back," she captioned the picture. "I didn't think it was possible after having a baby. And certainly not at my age."

The new mom thanked Hannah Bower "for sharing her journey and helping me get motivated."

Kruger explained that she doesn't have a trainer but she's "been committed to get my body back."