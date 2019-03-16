Paris Jackson Shuts Down Reports About Suicide Attempt

Paris Jacksonis letting her voice be heard after an earlier report that she had been hospitalized due to a suicide attempt.

E! News has learned that Paris had an incident this morning that required medical treatment. She is currently resting at home and doing fine.

According to TMZ, police and EMS arrived at her house early Saturday morning and she was placed under a 5150 hold at a local hospital. On Saturday afternoon, however, they reported she was released and "under the care of her team."

A 911 call was made on Saturday morning. LAPD media relations told E! News that they cannot confirm the name of the victim but said, "Today at about 7:28 in the morning, Hollywood units responded for a radio call of an ambulance attempt suicide. The victim was transported to a local hospital."

Since the news came out, Paris has posted on social media affirming that she is not actually in the hospital. She called the reports "lies" on Twitter. On Saturday afternoon, she posted a selfie on her Instagram Story where she's sitting in a car and wrote, "f--k you I'm chillen like Bob Dylan."

Paris also tweeted a bunch of question marks and an "unamused face" emoji.