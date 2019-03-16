Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Daughter Jokingly Throws Shade at Their Instagram PDA

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter Lola Consuelos is a tad embarrassed by her parents' PDA on social media. It's almost like you can hear "Mooooommmm!!" being yelled through the comments section.

On Friday, the talk show host posted a #fbf (flashback Friday) photo of herself and the Riverdale star standing in a prom pose with his hands on her hips. Ripa's hands are over his and they're both looking at something in the distance.

"#fbf 2007 Those hands," she captioned it. Ripa wore a black spaghetti strap dress and had what looks like a press pass around her neck while Consuelos wore blue jeans and a dark shirt with rolled up sleeves.

It turns out that Lola was fine with the context of the throwback pic, but not necessarily the content that came with it.

"Is the caption necessary," Lola wrote with the face-palm emoji next to it.

Ripa replied, "Gurl bye."

Another Instagram user immediately came to Ripa's defense. According to a screenshot captured by CommentsByCelebs, the person wrote, "They look like great hands Kelly [Lola] is just jealous."

The 48-year-old jokingly replied, "no she's just grossed out. That's my daughter." Oops!

Other celebrities, however, were totally loving it. Sarah Michelle Gellar commented, "But your arms!!!"

Consuelos' on-screen Riverdale wife Marisol Nichols added, "Ridiculously hot couple!" with some fire emojis added.

Ripa and Consuelos are not ones to shy away from showing the love on social media. On the night of the 2019 Oscars, Consuelos posted a photo of the two of them and wrote, "date night with Sexy...#oscars #makesmyheartskipabeat"

Their PDA and steamy comments don't just live on their feeds, either. The two of them love posting cheeky comments on the other's photos.

In January, for instance, Consuelos took over Riverdale's Instagram page for the day and Ripa was more than happy about it. "Oooooooooooo. Daddy, I love when you take over," she wrote.

It's safe to say these two have mastered the art of the steamy comment and the clap back.

