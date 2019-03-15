Reese Witherspoon Perfectly Responds to Rumors She and Jennifer Garner Are Pregnant

by Alyssa Morin | Fri., Mar. 15, 2019 5:54 PM

Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Mercury is still in retrograde, people! For everyone who believes in it, this means things are still very much out-of-whack.

During this time, astrologers advise people to not make huge decisions or major life choices. Basically, just keep a low profile.

However, when you're a celebrity it's hard to keep quiet over weird things said about you, and sometimes, you gotta put mercury retrograde (err, publications?) in its place.

Case in point: Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram and Twitter to debunk a rumor that she and Jennifer Garner are pregnant.

OK Magazine recently ran a spread that caught the Big Little Lies actress' attention. In bright yellow font, the headline read: "Jen & Reese Baby Bombshells!" Followed by, "Shock and Joy For Hollywood BFFs."

Amused by the tabloid, she wrote, "Hey Jen! Can we raise our imaginary babies together?"

This is exactly what we mean when we say things are off during mercury retrograde!

The 42-year-old beauty wasn't the only one to have fun with the ridiculous headline. Many of the star's followers added their own facetious comments.

"@reesewitherspoon & @jennifer.garner Have either of you asked @okmagazine how far along you are? You wouldn't want to be surprised, say next week, with a new babes," one fan cheekily wrote.

Another commented, "I'll be the godmother!" Same.

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

Instagram

Many would argue that Reese is, in fact, expecting her fourth child: Big Little Lies season two! The highly-anticipated show returns to HBO in June.

But jokes aside, the 42-year-old star has three kids. She shares Ava Phillippe, 19, and Deacon Phillippe, 14 with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. She and her husband Jim Toth have six-year-old Tennessee James Toth.

As for her pal, Jen? She's been reportedly dating John Miller. She shares three kids with ex Ben AffleckVioletSeraphina and Samuel.

Mercury retrograde doesn't end until April 16, but at least we have something to laugh about for the time being. Even if it's at the expense of Reese and Jen's personal life. Sorry!

