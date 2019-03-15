Kat Von D Addresses ''Awful'' Rumors That She Is an Anti-Vaxxer and Nazi

Kat Von D is setting the records straight on rumors that she is an anti-vaxxer or anti-semitic.

For many months, the makeup artist has been the subject of controversy after she said she and her husband, Leafar Seyer, planned to raise their first child together as "a vegan child, without vaccinations," according to Buzzfeed. After making this comment, many people began to claim that they were boycotting the artist's beauty products and started directing a lot of "hate" towards her and her family.

Now, the new mom is taking to YouTube to clarify the rumors surrounding her controversial personal beliefs.

In a YouTube video titled "I am NOT a nazi. I am NOT anti-vaxx.," Kat explains, "Back when I was pregnant, somebody asked me on Instagram if we were vaccinating our baby and, after doing a bunch of research and doing the ingredients, naturally I had some hesitancy."