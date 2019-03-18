How Queer Eye Changed Season 3 Standout Jess Guilbeaux's Life

"Absolutely. [Laughs.] I definitely was. It took a lot of my chosen family here, my friends, my roommates, saying, ‘Hey, just be open to this experience.' Carmen especially was like, ‘Girl, you're going to kill it,'" she said. "Then, it really sunk in for me was a moment I had myself when I was like, ‘All I want is for—even if it's traumatizing for me and I get hate, I don't really care. I just want one kid to feel supported and heard. I want their voices to be heard, that they're not alone in what they're growing through.'"

Jess and interior design guru Bobby bonded over similar childhood experience. They were both adopted and both had a falling out with their religious families following their coming out. She said the most surreal part of working with them was just realizing they're people themselves.

"I think sometimes with celebrities, people get caught up in the life that they portray on social media and online. To meet these humans and talk to them and learn from them and hear about their past experience, I think that was the most amazing part, just because I felt connected to them. I felt like they were just like me, especially Bobby and Karamo," she said.