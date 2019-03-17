Nikki Bella Is Ready to Make Herstory at Evolution, But Is Brie Already "Checked Out"?

Making herstory.

On Sunday's all-new Total Bellas, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella joined their female peers at the first ever all-women's pay-per-view, called Evolution. Understandably, as Nikki was in the main event against Ronda Rousey, she was eager to commemorate the historic WWE match.

Sadly, Brie wasn't feeling the same way as she was worrying about life after retirement.

"I just can't wait for next week to come because it's gonna be, all of a sudden, normal life. Like, being with Birdie every day," Brie noted to her sister. "And it makes me excited to move to Phoenix just to know that I'll have more stability and that things will just feel a little more normal."

However, since Brie wasn't retired just yet, Nikki hoped her sister would be a little more present ahead of Evolution. "I feel like my sister's already checked out and I want her to feel as a part of this, because I wouldn't be in the position I am without Brie," Nikki relayed later on. "This is, honestly, the biggest week of our careers ever. She should be so excited!"