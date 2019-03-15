Bigger Paydays, Famous Friends and a Little Heartbreak: All the Ways Life Has Changed for Queer Eye's Fab Five in Only a Year

All things just keep getting better.

At least, that's been the case for Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness—aka your new Fab Five—ever since Netflix revived the groundbreaking reality series Queer Eye (or as it was known during its initial incarnation on Bravo, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy) in February 2018 and brought them into our lives. And while it's truly hard to believe that it's only been one brief year since we met them, there's no denying that life for our favorite queer quintet has changed immeasurably in that time.

When the Fab Five first graced our screens, each was a relative unknown. Chances are, unless you were a fan of MTV's The Real World or a Game of Thrones recap web series produced by Funny or Die, you'd never seen a single one of them, let alone heard their name. (Brown joined the cable network's groundbreaking reality series for its 2004 season set in Philadelphia, becoming the first out gay black man on reality TV, while Van Ness had been spouting one-liners on the Emmy-nominated Gay of Thrones since 2013.)