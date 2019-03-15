A Drake and Josh Revival? Not Exactly, But Drake Bell and Josh Peck Are Working on Something

Is the return of Drake and Josh nigh? Well, maybe not the Drake and Josh of yore.

Drake Bell told E!'s Justin Sylvester he and his TV brother Josh Peck—the two starred opposite each other in Nickelodeon's Drake and Josh for four seasons and two movies between 2004 and 2008—are at work on…something.

"Well, not exactly Drake and Josh, but Josh and I have been talking. He's come up with some cool ideas. And, yeah, I can't really go into exactly what we're doing, but it's going to be really cool and exciting. I'm really excited to do it," Bell said.