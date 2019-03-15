Disney Rehires Director James Gunn For Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Disney is giving James Gunn a second chance.

The company had last summer cut ties with the Guardians of the Galaxy director, who was set to direct his third film in the hit series, over several offensive tweets that he had posted years ago, which had resurfaced. He apologized for his past remarks. His firing sparked a public backlash and many of the franchise's stars, including Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel and Dave Bautista, circulated an open letter expressing their support of him and his reinstatement.

On Friday, Deadline reported that Disney has reinstated Gunn as the director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

"I am tremendously grateful to every person out there who has supported me over the past few months," Gunn said on Friday in what marked his first tweet since he apologized following the scandal. "I am always learning and will continue to work at being the best human being I can be."

"I deeply appreciate Disney's decision and I am excited to continue making films that investigate the ties of love that bind us all," he wrote. "I have been, and continue to be incredibly humbled by your love and support. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Love to you all."