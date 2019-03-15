Cole Sprouse's Biggest Romantic Gesture for Lili Reinhart Will Make Your Heart Soar

Need another reason to love Cole Sprouse? We're here to help!

It's no secret that the Riverdale star and his girlfriend Lili Reinhart are madly in love. After all, have you seen their Instagram posts and chemistry on the red carpet?

But while supporting his new movie Five Feet Apart, Cole was asked to reveal his grandest romantic gesture ever. His answer may surprise you.

"I really like the road-trip date. I took my girlfriend [Lili] on a date where we drove to this location deep into Canada, and I surprised her with a big hot-air balloon adventure, which was quite a bit of fun," he revealed to Glamour. "I like traveling quite a bit. I like road-tripping. Those grand experiences always end up yielding the greatest memories—and the greatest romances."