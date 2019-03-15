Felicity Huffman Deletes Her Social Media Accounts Amid College Admissions Scandal

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Mar. 15, 2019 9:57 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Felicity Huffman has quit social media, following in fellow actress Lori Loughlin's footsteps, days after the two were charged in an alleged $25 million college admissions scam.

The Desperate Housewives alum and the Fuller House actress and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were among 46 people indicted on Tuesday in connection with what federal authorities have called a racketeering scheme to help rich Americans get their children into elite universities. After being charged, Loughlin quickly deleted her accounts from social media, where scores of people have publicly criticized her and her family, including her University of Southern California student daughters Olivia Jade Giunnuli and Isabella Giannuli.

Huffman recently deleted her own InstagramTwitter and Facebook as well after coming under fire herself over her alleged involvement in the scam.

Read

Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman and Their Families' Most Controversial Comments About College

The scheme, the largest in U.S. history, allegedly involved bribes given to coaches and stand-in test takers, as well as doctored photos misrepresenting applicants as elite athletes. William "Rick" Singer, the mastermind of the scheme, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to racketeering charges.

 

Felicity Huffman

PG/Rachpoot/MEGA

Singer allegedly arranged for Huffman and husband William H. Macy's older daughter Sofia, now 18, to take the SAT test and for a proctor to administer the exam and secretly correct wrong answers. Sofia scored 1420 points—an improvement over the 1020 score got on a PSAT a year prior without such assistance.

A month later, Huffman and Macy allegedly made a $15,000 "purported charitable contribution" to Singer's foundation, which the FBI claims was used to launder money. Huffman later allegedly made arrangements to pursue the scheme a second time, for their younger daughter, Grace, 16, before deciding not to do so.

Macy himself has not been charged. His wife is currently out on a $250 million bond. 

Lori Loughlin

REX/Shutterstock

Loughlin and Giannulli, who are accused of paying a $500,000 bribe to help their daughters get into USC, recently posted $1 million bail each.

Loughlin has been fired by Hallmark, which airs When Calls the Heart, the show she's starred on since 2014, in wake of the scandal. Her future on Fuller House, Netflix's Full House reboot in which she reprises her Aunt Becky character in a recurring role, remains unknown. The show is not currently in production and its fifth and final season is set to premiere in the fall.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Felicity Huffman , Lori Loughlin , Legal , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
George Clooney, Meghan Markle, Inset

George Clooney Sticks Up for Meghan Markle Again After She Receives "Unfair" Treatment

Jason Mesnick, Molly Mesnick, The bachelor

From Betrayal to Better Than Ever: How Jason and Molly Mesnick Endured One of The Bachelor's Biggest Scandals

Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin

Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin Face $500 Billion Lawsuit Amid College Admission Scandal

Queer Eye

Queer Eye Season 3 Is "One of the Best Seasons Ever"

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Royal Family Sends Their Condolences to Victims of the New Zealand Mosque Shootings

Olivia Wilde, SXSW Festival, Prime Video Blue Room

Yeehaw! Which Stylish Celebrity Was 2019's SXSW Best Dressed Star?

Oscar Isaac, CP30

How Oscar Isaac Got Upstaged by C-3PO After Wrapping Up Star Wars

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.