Queer Eye Season 3 Is "One of the Best Seasons Ever"

Queer Eye is back for a third season of makeovers, hero stories and fierce catchphrases and according to Karamo Brown, it's better than ever.

"We do more women this season, we have our first lesbian," Karamo told E! News' Zuri Hall. "I always tell people that we feel, as a five, that this is one of the best seasons ever."

Why?

"Because a year ago when this came out, we were still strangers. We loved each other, we had a great chemistry, but now we are into it. We know each other. We know when Jonathan is about to go in for a, ‘Yes, queen!' and is going to give us a funny joke and they also know when I'm about to go in for a deep moment and have some tears coming," he said.