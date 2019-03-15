How Oscar Isaac Got Upstaged by C-3PO After Wrapping Up Star Wars

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Mar. 15, 2019 8:26 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Oscar Isaac, CP30

Mike Coppola/Getty Images, Disney

Oscar Isaac's last day on set of Star Wars: Episode IX was memorable for many reasons. For one thing, the actor finished shooting the same day as Anthony Daniels—a.k.a C-3PO.

The actor recalled wrapping up the same day as the franchise legend on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show.

"Way to take the thunder," he joked to Jimmy Fallon, noting he had received some applause and said a few words before the big announcement was made. "This guy—he has been here from the very beginning."

Still, the dark side didn't get a hold of Isaac and he seemed happy for his co-star.

"He was super emotional about it and hanging up the golden cowl," he said.

He also seemed to cherish the time they spent together on set.

"This time he kept saying this was the most fun he'd had….He had so much fun things to do, and we got to work a lot together. And, yeah, it was just amazing to see that piece of history close," he said.

Read

Why Adam Driver Won't Take Pictures With Star Wars Fans for Charity

Daniels seemed to appreciate his experience with the cast and crew, as well. 

"Today was 3PO's last on Episode IX. He's sad—so am I," he tweeted back in January. "But we're so proud to have worked with such a lovely, talented cast & crew lead by J.J. & Kathy. I'll miss everyone but I'm glad to know that we've been making something exceptional together, to share with the waiting world."

Daniels has appeared in the franchise ever since Star Wars: Episode IV—A New Hope back in 1977. Meanwhile, Isaac, who plays Poe Dameron, has appeared in Star Wars: Episode IX, Star Wars: Episode VIII—The Last Jedi and Star Wars: Episode VII—The Force Awakens

Isaac said working on the trilogy was "such a milestone" in his career and that all the movies had been "such a huge part of" his life.

Watch the video to see the interview.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Oscar Isaac , Movies , Star Wars , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
George Clooney, Meghan Markle, Inset

George Clooney Sticks Up for Meghan Markle Again After She Receives "Unfair" Treatment

Felicity Huffman

Felicity Huffman Deletes Her Social Media Accounts Amid College Admissions Scandal

Jason Mesnick, Molly Mesnick, The bachelor

From Betrayal to Better Than Ever: How Jason and Molly Mesnick Endured One of The Bachelor's Biggest Scandals

Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin

Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin Face $500 Billion Lawsuit Amid College Admission Scandal

Queer Eye

Queer Eye Season 3 Is "One of the Best Seasons Ever"

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Royal Family Sends Their Condolences to Victims of the New Zealand Mosque Shootings

Olivia Wilde, SXSW Festival, Prime Video Blue Room

Yeehaw! Which Stylish Celebrity Was 2019's SXSW Best Dressed Star?

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.