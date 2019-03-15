Descendants 3 First Look: Mal Encounters a Mysterious Evil in Auradon

Disney Channel
by Chris Harnick | Fri., Mar. 15, 2019 11:00 AM
Disney Channel
Something wicked is coming to Auradon. E! News as your exclusive first look at Descendants 3 and the mysterious evil that lurks beneath the surface.
In the teaser below, Mal (Dove Cameron) encounters the new threat in a spooky scene.
"I can't wait for fans to see Descendants 3," Cameron told E! News. " This is the biggest Descendants movie, yet. The stakes are higher, the action is fiercer, the music and dance is out of this world… and I hope it will provide fans with a satisfying conclusion to this chapter of Mal's story."
In Descendants 3, Mal, Evie (Sofia Carson), Carlos (Cameron Boyce) and Jay (Booboo Stewart) make their way back to the Isle of the Lost to recruit a new batch of villainous offspring for Auradon Prep. But a barrier breach jeopardizes everything they've been working toward and Mal takes it upon herself to close the barrier fearing Uma (China Anne McClain) and Hades (Cheyenne Jackson) will wreak havoc on the kingdom.
Can Mal and the VKs defeat Hades and save the day one more time?
Kenny Ortega returns as director and executive producer for the third installment.
Descendants 3 premieres in 2019 on the Disney Channel.
From Betrayal to Better Than Ever: How Jason and Molly Mesnick Endured One of The Bachelor's Biggest Scandals
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?