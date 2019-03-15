Lupita Nyong'o Is "Seeing Red" at Us Movie Screening

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Mar. 15, 2019 6:13 AM

Lupita Nyong'o, Us Movie Screening, Instagram

Instagram / Lupita Nyong'o

Whoa!

Lupita Nyong'owent all out with a vampy look at a screening of Jordan Peele's new psychological horror film Us in London on Thursday—she sported red eye contacts to march her red-patterned sequined dress.

"Seeing Red. #UsMovie," the Oscar-winning actress wrote on her Instagram page, alongside a few photos of herself.

In Us, Nyong'o and Winston Duke play a husband and wife who take their kids to a beach house for a gathering with friends, only to meet a group of strangers who look exactly like them. The movie also stars Elisabeth MossTim Heidecker and Anna Diop.

The movie, who follows Peele's Oscar-winning directorial debut Get Out, has earned a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes after being reviewed by more than 50 film critics.

Lupita Nyong'o, Us Movie Screening, Instagram

Instagram / Lupita Nyong'o

Us is set for release on March 22.

