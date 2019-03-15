Teddi Mellencamp and Carissa Culiner Discuss "Mom Life" and Keeping Kids Grounded on Mom2Mom

Parenting one kid is already full-time job. So how about three?

"Let's talk about mom life!" exclaims host Carissa Culiner—who audiences probably recognize from E!'s Daily Pop—at the start of Mom2Mom's second episode. Last week, Carissa sat down with Jana Kramer to trade anecdotes about what it's like to take care of a baby boy for the first time. This week, she's hanging out with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp, who's also an accountability coach and mother of three.

On the topic of "mom life," Carissa notes that Teddi is the first stepmother to appear on Mom2om and wonders if her guest was nervous to fill that role for her and Edwin Arroyave's oldest, 10-year-old Isabella. "Is there any kind of cautions you have to take?" she asks. But the horseback riding champ tells her it's simple:

"I think as long as you're showing a child love and as long as you're a good person and you're inclusive, that's really all you can do," says Teddi. "My kids know Bella as their sister. That's it, you know?"